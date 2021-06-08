CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 12:15 PM

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said.

The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, Fosters Daily Democrat reports.

Police said a bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head.

Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss called it a “truly just a freak accident.”

“It’s not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting, even at 8 years old,” Krauss aid. “There are kids who learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

