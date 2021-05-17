CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Trapped cat rescued from undercarriage of Isaac Yiadom’s car

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 6:11 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters in Florida were called to rescue a cat — not out of a tree, but from the undercarriage of a car owned by New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom, officials said.

Rescue workers responded to Yiadom’s home Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.

Firefighters jacked up the Maserati and partially disassembled the car to reach the small tabby, which was stuck above the rear differential. The cat didn’t appear to be injured.

Yiadom was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2018 and then traded to the Giants in September.

