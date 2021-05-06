CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Goats return to Reagan Library to eat and create a firebreak

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 11:17 AM

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — More than 350 goats are using their mouths to help protect The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum from wildfire danger.

The herd returned this week to eat brush around the institution’s campus in the Southern California community of Simi Valley.

The goats create a firebreak between the natural vegetation and the facility, library spokeswoman Melissa Giller told the Ventura County Star.

Goats were credited with helping keep the library safe from a wildfire in 2019.

“During the huge fires a year and a half ago, many of the firefighters who were battling the fire that came within feet of the library said that it was the perimeter created by the goats that allowed them to fight the fire and stop it from getting onto our campus,” Giller said.

This year there is not as much for the goats to eat because there has been little rain and little vegetation regrowth, said Capt. Robert Welsbie, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department.

