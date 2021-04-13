CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Colorado to auction off cannabis-themed license plates

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 6:44 PM

DENVER (AP) — Cannabis-themed license plates in Colorado are being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a fundraiser for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The state is selling the rights to 14 plates with cannabis-themed phrases, including “BONG,” “GANJA,” “TEGRIDY” and “HASH,” KUSA-TV reported.

A license plate with “ISIT420,” a reference to slang for smoking pot, has so far garnered bids of more than $6,500, making it the highest in demand. Bids are being collected until 4:20 p.m. on April 20, a day considered the unofficial “ pot holiday.”

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis applauded the effort in a statement, saying the state is “proud of its creativity and ingenuity.”

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said she was looking forward to seeing which license plate makes the most money.

Winning bidders will be able to use the configuration of letters and numbers they chose on a novelty plate of their choosing but must pay registration fees, personalized plate protection fees and the costs for potential designer backgrounds. The rights can be used at a later date if needed.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee said it would use the money to support new and innovative programs for the state’s disability community. No further information on those initiatives was immediately available.

This story has been corrected to say Tegridy in second paragraph.

