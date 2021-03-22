CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Trending Now » Sign on Staten Island…

Sign on Staten Island roadway misspells Goethals Bridge

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 6:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A road sign on Staten Island is causing some spelling confusion, switching around two letters and directing drivers to the “Geothals” Bridge, instead of the Goethals Bridge.

The misspelling on the sign, on the New Jersey-bound lanes of the Staten Island Expressway, was noted recently on social media.

It raised recollections of another storied misspelling, of New York City’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which for more than 50 years was spelled wrongly with only one “z.”

New York’s state Legislature voted in 2018 to fix that mistake, and the signs with the incorrectly spelled version are in the process of being replaced.

The state Department of Transportation said the Goethals Bridge mistake would be fixed in the next few days by the contractor responsible for the original error.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up