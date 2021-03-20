CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Trending Now » Man carries toddler into…

Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo’s elephant habitat

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 1:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday.

An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. He was eventually able to get her out safely.

The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 25-year-old father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. Police told the newspaper the man “wanted to take a photo with the African bull elephant.”

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the zoo in Balboa Park when “two guests, despite multiple barriers, purposely and illegally trespassed into a habitat, which is home to our Asian and African elephants,” zoo spokesman Andrew James wrote in a statement to the newspaper.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up