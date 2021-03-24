CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Florida family finds dead snake inside their clothes dryer

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 11:11 AM

GROVELAND, Fla. (AP) — After their clothes dryer began blowing out a lot of lint, a Florida family called a repair man who discovered a dead snake rather than a jammed motor.

“I was like oh — that’s what caused the motor to blow,” Alyson Pring told Orlando television station WKMG.

Repairman Darrell Cobble stopped by to take a look at what was causing the problem, the station reports.

“He just stands up, and he walks off. He’s like, ‘There’s a dead snake in there,’” Pring said.

Cobble told the station that while it’s not common, snakes can find their way into dryers. He said there is usually a grate that prevents snakes and other animals from entering the dryer. But Pring’s central Florida home did not have one.

They’ll be keeping an eye out now, Alyson Pring said.

“Could’ve been much worse, but I’m glad it was dead, done, fixed it up and ready to go,” she said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

