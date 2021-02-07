CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Trending Now » Pelican named Arvy survives…

Pelican named Arvy survives frostbite, sent to sanctuary

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (AP) — A pelican that got blown off course and was rescued in chilly Connecticut has been flown to Florida, where he is recovering from pneumonia and frostbite.

The brown pelican, nicknamed Arvy, was rescued from the icy Connecticut River on Jan. 27. The bird, whose species is not typically seen in the Northeast, was taken to a bird rehabilitation facility in Killingworth, Connecticut, suffering from severe hypothermia.

‘So when Arvy first arrived, this poor bird couldn’t even stand, couldn’t lift his head,” Christine Cummings, president of A Place Called Hope, told TV station WTNH.

Cummings cared for the wayward bird nearly around the clock for about a week, feeding him fluids and food every three hours. The shorebird consumed some 4 pounds of fish daily with its 11-inch bill, Cummings told the New Haven Register.

Then on Thursday, volunteer pilots flew Arvy to his new home at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida, where he will continue recuperating until he is well enough to be released into the wild.

“Arvy looks good!” Stephanie Franczak, the sanctuary’s hospital director, told the Register. “His frostbite is minimal, but he has some wicked pneumonia from the cold. We will be providing fluid therapy, nebulizing treatments and supportive care while he is with us.”

His rescuers believe Arvy was blown north from Virginia Beach during a storm at sea.

“He is a Southern bird, he is not supposed to be north of the Carolinas and Virginia,” Carolina Young, spokesperson for the Florida sanctuary, told the Register. “I’m sure he was in shock when he was in that river.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up