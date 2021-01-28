CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Viral TikTok user gives signed juice bottle to Idaho museum

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 5:22 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho.

Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday, the Post-Register reported. In exchange, Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum.

Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum’s archives.

“We think of museums as being full of old things, but history is what happened even a moment ago, and we are really trying to celebrate the recent past of our community,” museum curator Carrie Anderson Athay said.

Since posting the viral video on social media four months ago, Apodaca was asked to record a video for President Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Inauguration Day and saw the city of Idaho Falls officially declare a “Nathan Apodaca Day” last week.

“I’ve been coming to this museum since I was a kid. Coming in with my kids and seeing something that has my signature on it, it’s so mind-blowing,” he said.

A second signed bottle of cranberry juice is scheduled to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the museum’s programs, officials said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

