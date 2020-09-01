Airline crews report jetpack flier near Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it is investigating reports from airline pilots that someone was…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it is investigating reports from airline pilots that someone was flying in a jetpack as they approached Los Angeles International Airport to land last weekend.

“Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jetpack as they were on their final approaches to LAX around 6:35 p.m. PDT Sunday,” the FAA said.

The statement did not elaborate.

Fox 11 Los Angeles obtained recordings of communications between the aircraft and the tower.

“Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” a pilot said.

“American 1997, OK, thank you, were they off to your left side or your right side?” the controller asked.

“Off the left side at maybe 300 yards or so at our altitude,” the pilot said.

Another pilot also reported a sighting.

“We just saw the guy pass by us in the jetpack,” he said.

The controller then advised another aircraft flight crew to use caution.

“Person in a jetpack reported 300 yards south of the LA final at about 3,000 feet (914 meters), 10-mile (16-kilometer) final,” the controller said.

