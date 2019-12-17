Home » Trending Now » Pranksters charged after home,…

Pranksters charged after home, cars covered in cheese slices

The Associated Press

December 17, 2019, 11:27 AM

GIRARD, Pa. (AP) — A man and two teenage boys who allegedly covered two cars and a home with cheese slices are facing disorderly conduct charges.

Pennsylvania State Police say the prank occurred in Girard early Saturday. But it’s not clear what motivated it.

The names of the three suspects — a 17-year-old Girard boy and two Lake City residents, ages 17 and 18 — have not been released. Authorities say they admitted their involvement in the prank.

It’s not clear if anyone was in the home at the time of the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up