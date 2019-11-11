Home » Trending Now » Seismologists measure shake from…

Seismologists measure shake from fans at MLS championship

The Associated Press

November 11, 2019, 1:43 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Seismologists in Washington state have used Major League Soccer’s championship as an opportunity to study information collected while fans shook the stadium.

KING-TV reported the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network installed seismic monitors at CenturyLink Field Sunday for the championship match between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC. They found the biggest vibrations happened when the Sounders scored during the team’s 3-1 win.

Researchers from the network based at the University of Washington recorded vibrations during the game to help interpret data registered by seismographs.

Their instruments measure seismic waves from earthquakes or other events that make the ground shake.

