Home » Trending Now » Utah firefighters get purple…

Utah firefighters get purple manicures aiding girl in crash

The Associated Press

October 14, 2019, 4:35 PM

CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) — Two Utah firefighters responding to a car crash left the scene with purple manicures after calming a young girl upset over the collision.

North Davis Fire District Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd checked on the crying and screaming girl while medics evaluated her mother.

The two dads, both fathers of young girls, soothed the upset girl by allowing her to paint their nails after the car accident Saturday in the northern Utah city of Clearfield.

The North Davis Fire District is praising the firefighters for their quick thinking.

“This is how amazing our firefighters are,” the district wrote.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up