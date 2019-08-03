Home » Trending Now » 10,000 bottles of beer…

10,000 bottles of beer on the road: German truck loses load

The Associated Press

August 3, 2019, 8:35 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a truck carrying crates of beer lost part of its load, spilling about 10,000 bottles onto a road in the southwest of the country.

Mannheim police said Saturday that volunteer firefighters from two nearby towns and a local civil defense team took part in the salvage operation, but an estimated 12,000 euros ($13,330) worth of beer was lost in the crash late Friday.

Police said the truck driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load.

