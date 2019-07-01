202
Toddler twins get into grandma’s lotion and it’s equal parts messy and adorable

Facebook / Cynthia Bellamy (NEW YORK) — Little kids sure can make a big scene.

Twins Jax and Jai, 22 months, got into their grandmother’s lotion. The results are equally adorable and messy.

Cynthia Bellamy‎, the twins’ grandmother, submitted the video for the “GMA Moment” to Ginger Zee’s Facebook page.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, woman says in the cute clip that she “fell asleep for two minutes.”

That’s all the boys needed. Jax even tried to blame his brother, though both boys are covered in lotion from the waist down.

