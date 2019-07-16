Steamy text message sparks marriage fraud investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A steamy text message at the most inopportune moment has sparked a federal marriage fraud trial in Rhode Island.

The Boston Globe reports Prince Mark Boley, a Liberian man living in Providence, married Amanda Hames-Whitman in 2016.

According to court documents, the two visited a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in June 2017 so Boley could apply for permanent resident status.

But while Hames-Whitman was showing an official text messages from Boley, in popped one from "Chriss" saying "we had the best sex ever."

The text prompted an investigation and Hames-Whitman admitted the marriage was a sham designed to get Boley a green card. She isn't facing charges.

Boley's marriage fraud trial started Monday. His attorney declined to comment because the case is pending. Boley said Monday in court he's an international soccer player.