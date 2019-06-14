202
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 2:54 pm 06/14/2019 02:54pm
This photo provided by Oconee County Sheriff’s Office shows Megan Holman. Holman, who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck. News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged Holman with public intoxication. They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.

They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she was driving about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.

