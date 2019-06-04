202
Police rescue man and puppy trapped in garbage truck

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 6:53 pm 06/04/2019 06:53pm
This photo provided by the Provo Police Department shows Animal Control Officer Elena Farnsworth holding a puppy that was rescued after she and her owner were trapped in a moving garbage truck in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said Tuesday officers rescued the puppy and her 43-year-old owner earlier that morning. They were sleeping in the dumpster when the truck collected and compacted the bin's contents with them still inside. The driver stopped the machine after hearing the man call for help. He sustained minor injuries. (Provo Police Department via AP)

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A puppy and its 43-year-old owner are recovering after getting trapped in a garbage truck.

Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said Tuesday officers rescued the man and his puppy after they got caught by the truck’s compactor mechanism. The unidentified man and puppy were sleeping in a dumpster when the truck collected and compacted the bin’s contents with them still inside.

The driver stopped the machine after hearing the man call for help. He sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

King said the pit bull-lab mix puppy was not hurt and has been transported to a shelter.

