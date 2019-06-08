202
8-year-old on unicorn-shaped float rescued at sea

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 4:14 pm 06/06/2019 04:14pm
In this photo provided by Oak Island Water Rescue members of the Oak Island Water Rescue pose with the child who was rescued from a unicorn raft, hundreds of yards off the beach in Oak Island, N.C., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Carl Mauney/Oak Island Water Rescue via AP)

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A volunteer water rescue team saved an 8-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn.

News outlets report that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island on Monday when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly half a mile (0.8 kilometers) out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue say the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop.

Rescue crews say family members called 911 and the team used a raft to reach the boy and bring him back to shore.

WWAY-TV reports other floats blew out to sea several times last year, but this was the first time a child was still on board.

