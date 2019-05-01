202
Man with moose nuggets in carry-on says politics stinks

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 7:41 am 05/01/2019 07:41am
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Politics can stink.

That was the message delivered by a traveler to airport inspectors in Alaska who found moose nuggets inside his carry-on bag.

KTOO Public Media reports the man told agents he collects the droppings and likes to present it “for politicians and their bleep policies.”

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says the discovery didn’t warrant writing a report and the man was sent on his way with the poop.

It’s not known if it was the same person, but a man was seen passing out baggies of moose nuggets at the Capitol on the same day as a protest against the governor’s proposed budget.

