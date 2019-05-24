202
Home » Trending Now » Beaver makes surprise cameo…

Beaver makes surprise cameo in Alaska police camera video

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 6:43 pm 05/24/2019 06:43pm
2 Shares

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A police camera caught a beaver’s surprise appearance near a traffic stop in Alaska’s largest city.

Anchorage police posted the brief video on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday showing the creature ambling into the road between two patrol cars.

The beaver then backtracks before disappearing from the screen.

Police wrote in the post, “We say it all the time: Rubbernecking is bad.”

They said, “Thankfully he didn’t end up a speed bump. That would’ve been depressy (depressing + messy). Nothing to see here, buddy. Scurry on.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!