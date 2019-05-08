202
8 trapped ducklings rescued from storm drain

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 11:27 am 05/06/2019 11:27am
In this Sunday, May 5, 2019 photo released by the University Connecticut, a mother duck stands with two of her ducklings on the UConn campus while UConn firefighters rescue other ducklings from a catch basin near the chemistry building in Storrs, Conn. Bystanders called the fire department after noticing the mother duck and two ducklings crying at the storm drain. (Capt. Steven Garvin/University of Connecticut Fire Department via AP)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain on the University of Connecticut campus.

The school says bystanders walking near the chemistry building called the fire department after noticing a mother duck and two ducklings crying outside the drain on Sunday evening.

The school says a firefighter attached to a safety rope used a ladder to reach six of the eight ducklings and bring them out.

The other two had made their way down a drain pipe. Crews lured those two out using a cord attached to small dish filled with Rice Krispies.

The school says the duck family was reunited and has returned to a nearby lake.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

