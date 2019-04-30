Veteran firefighter denies entering store in the nude

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts firefighter police say walked naked into a Rhode Island convenience store on a dare to buy a soda says it never happened. Lynnfield fire Capt. John Walsh was charged…

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts firefighter police say walked naked into a Rhode Island convenience store on a dare to buy a soda says it never happened.

Lynnfield fire Capt. John Walsh was charged with disorderly conduct after an employee at the Middletown store reported the nude customer April 3.

Walsh and a woman, both clothed, were pulled over a short time later. The police report says when asked, Walsh admitted entering the store naked on a dare from his girlfriend.

Walsh tells The Daily Item of Lynn “The bulk of the allegation is untrue” and disputes the officer’s report. Walsh, a 40-year department veteran, says he’s a defense attorney and would never counsel a client to answer such a question from police.

He’s on paid leave and is due back in court May 10.

