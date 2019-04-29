Triplets ready to graduate from the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s commencement will have an unusual group sitting among this year’s graduating class — triplets who are preparing to part for the first time. Abby, Seraphina and…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s commencement will have an unusual group sitting among this year’s graduating class — triplets who are preparing to part for the first time.

Abby, Seraphina and Zoey Provenzano’s time attending the same university will come to an end May 4, when they all graduate with about 3.9 grade point averages, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The triplets started at Michigan together four years ago after they were all named valedictorians at Alma High School. Since then, they have sought out different paths.

Abby initially wanted to be a doctor, earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. But now she wants to write fiction and plans to move to Boston in the fall to pursue a master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Zoey has a summer job at consulting firm PwC in Grand Rapids before she returns to Ann Arbor next year for a master’s program. She’ll then join PwC full time.

Seraphina studied kinesiology. At the end of May, she’ll head to Madison, where she’ll pursue a clinical degree in physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin.

The triplets were often busy on the Ann Arbor campus but “still made time to see each other,” Zoey said.

“We did a good job of finding a happy medium of doing our own thing but also hanging out together,” Seraphina said.

They agreed that having sisters on campus helped them adjust to college life.

“One of the perks of being a triplet, you go through the same thing at the same time,” Seraphina said.

Meanwhile, their parents, Jeff and Gina Provenzano, had a difficult time in their adjustment to becoming “instant empty-nesters.”

Jeff Provenzano stressed the importance of enjoying your time with your children.

“It does go by so fast. It’s such an exciting time in kids’ lives,” he said. “In a blink of an eye, it’s gone. We’ve tried to enjoy it through their eyes.”

