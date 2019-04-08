202
Home » Trending Now » Thieves return statue, leave…

Thieves return statue, leave flowers and a card

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 6:54 am 04/08/2019 06:54am
Share

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Two thieves who snatched a statue of a lion from outside a home in a Philadelphia suburb had a change of heart after police posted surveillance video of the heist.

The statute was taken from the West Chester residence on Wednesday. But by Friday, police posted a video of the thieves returning it. They also left behind a bouquet of flowers and a card.

Police say it was a “smart move to return the property” and the owner is grateful.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!