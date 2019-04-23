202
Home » Trending Now » Police K-9 on chase…

Police K-9 on chase stuck with over 200 quills by porcupine

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 6:06 am 04/23/2019 06:06am
Share

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A police K-9 in Oregon is recovering after encountering a porcupine and getting stuck with over 200 quills.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said Odin was called to the scene to track a suspect on Saturday when the dog crossed paths with the porcupine. Photos showed the outcome, with several quills in Odin’s mouth and two near his left eye.

The search was suspended and Odin was taken to an animal hospital, where he was treated for over two hours.

Police are still seeking the suspect.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Funny & Weird News Living News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!