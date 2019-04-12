202
Home » Trending Now » Metal rod falls from…

Metal rod falls from truck, narrowly misses Miami driver

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 7:45 am 04/12/2019 07:45am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A metal rod fell from a pickup truck and broke through the windshield of an SUV, narrowly missing the driver on a Florida expressway.

Teresita McConney tells WSVN she heard a bang while driving on the Dolphin Expressway on Thursday. The rod pierced through the glass, just to the right of the rosary beads hanging from her rearview mirror. She was shaken up but not injured.

McConney says the truck driver stopped, but not to check on her. He picked up some other things that fell from the truck and sped away.

She hopes someone comes forward to report the driver. Meanwhile, she says she just thankful because she’s alive.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!