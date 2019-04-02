202
Home » Trending Now » Dismembered remains of a…

Dismembered remains of a horse found in Missouri park

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 7:59 pm 04/02/2019 07:59pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Animal control officers in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating how the dismembered remains of a horse ended up in a city park.

A man playing disc golf found the remains Monday evening in Kessler Park.

Police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez says the horse appeared to have been prepared for consumption. After the meat was removed, the carcass was placed in a barrel and dumped in the park.

The horse’s head, hooves, legs, entrails, ribs and lungs were scattered in the area.

Hernandez said in a news release that a veterinarian will determine the time and cause of the horse’s death.

Animal control will lead the investigation unless it is determined the horse was stolen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Funny & Weird News Living News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!