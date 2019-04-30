202
Arizona woman attacked by bees after hive falls on her head

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 1:26 pm 04/30/2019 01:26pm
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman is recovering from more than 20 bee stings after heavy winds blew a hive off a tree and it landed on her head.

Firefighters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe say it happened Monday afternoon as the woman picked up her child from daycare.

Assistant Chief Andrea Glass says the woman happened to be walking under the tree where the hive was when wind blew it off.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts around metro Phoenix reached 45 mph (72 kph).

Glass says the woman was stung 20 to 30 times on and around her head.

She was evaluated and opted to have her husband drive her to a hospital.

Firefighters sprayed the hive with foam because of its proximity to the daycare and a school.

