Arizona woman attacked by bees after hive falls on her head

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman is recovering from more than 20 bee stings after heavy winds blew a hive off a tree and it landed on her head. Firefighters in the Phoenix suburb…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman is recovering from more than 20 bee stings after heavy winds blew a hive off a tree and it landed on her head.

Firefighters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe say it happened Monday afternoon as the woman picked up her child from daycare.

Assistant Chief Andrea Glass says the woman happened to be walking under the tree where the hive was when wind blew it off.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts around metro Phoenix reached 45 mph (72 kph).

Glass says the woman was stung 20 to 30 times on and around her head.

She was evaluated and opted to have her husband drive her to a hospital.

Firefighters sprayed the hive with foam because of its proximity to the daycare and a school.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.