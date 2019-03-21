202
Thief steals 140 sap buckets in Vermont

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 4:18 pm 03/21/2019 04:18pm
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A sap bucket thief has brought a sour note to Vermont’s maple sugaring season.

Fred Hopkins tells MyNBC5 that someone took 140 of his sap buckets, a first for him.

Hopkins makes award-winning maple syrup at his home in the town of St. Albans and gifts it to friends and family.

He says he has since replaced many of the buckets that were located near a cemetery and the Franklin County Sportsman’s Club.

St. Albans police are looking for the culprit.

