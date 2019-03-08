202
Police: Puppy stabbed during break-in ‘getting lots of love’

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 3:41 pm 03/08/2019 03:41pm
In this recent photo provided by Darian Copp, Copp's black lab puppy named Jax, sits in New Hampshire. The 4-month-old dog was found stabbed during a break-in at a home in Middleton, N.H., on Thursday, March 7, 2019, but is recovering after surgery. (Darian Copp via AP)

MIDDLETON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a 4-month-old puppy who was stabbed during a break-in at a home has had surgery and is recovering.

WMUR-TV reports police said no one was home during the burglary on Thursday in Middleton. When the residents came home, they found the black Lab named Jax with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Police said Jax was taken to an emergency veterinarian in Portsmouth.

Andrea Dube is a supervisor at the Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital. Dube says that Jax is “in good spirits, taking it day by day, is in very stable condition and getting lots of love.”

Police are investigating.

