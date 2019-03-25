Man who stopped to feed homeless fights traffic citation

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is fighting a traffic citation he received while feeding a homeless man. Morris Soard told The Kentucky Enquirer he saw the man holding a sign that said “Homeless…

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is fighting a traffic citation he received while feeding a homeless man.

Morris Soard told The Kentucky Enquirer he saw the man holding a sign that said “Homeless and hungry,” so he decided to buy him a meal. Soard says he returned in his car to the man’s spot in Florence and his wife was handing food out the window when a police officer approached. Soard says he was cited for stopping on a limited access highway.

The citation says the vehicle was stopped in the right lane as traffic approached. The Florence Police Department did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Soard pleaded not guilty in court last week. His attorney says he will pursue dismissal of Soard’s ticket at the April 5 trial.

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

