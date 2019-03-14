202
Home » Trending Now » Germany: Crematorium goes up…

Germany: Crematorium goes up in flames, bodies survive

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 5:43 am 03/14/2019 05:43am
Share
In this Wednesday, March 13, 2019 photo a crematorium is pictured in Schwaebisch Hall, Germany. A fire at that crematorium in southern Germany has caused significant damage to the building. (Koss/SDMG/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a crematorium in southern Germany has caused significant damage to the building — but the 20 bodies stored inside remained intact.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the cause of the overnight fire in Schwaebisch Hall, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of Frankfurt, was still being investigated.

Dpa quoted regional police saying the bodies were largely unharmed by the blaze, which is estimated to have caused about 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) in damages.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News Trending Now World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!