Full ride: Man allegedly steals snack truck, eats nothing

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 8:37 am 03/28/2019 08:37am
ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — It appears an upstate New York man was not hungry when police say he stole a Little Debbie delivery truck.

Police say 38-year-old Joseph Tocco of Elmira swiped the truck Monday from a loading dock. Police stopped it a short time later.

Police say Tocco told them he took the truck to visit relatives and friends. It did not appear any of the snacks were missing.

Tocco is charged with possession of stolen property.

He is being held in jail pending an arraignment.

