Escaped wallaby goes on walkabout in Dallas neighborhood

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 10:50 am 03/21/2019 10:50am
DALLAS (AP) — A wallaby who apparently escaped his owners went on a walkabout in an east Dallas neighborhood before being recaptured.

Tim Tiernan said he and his wife were taking a morning walk Wednesday when they saw what they first thought was a dog. The wallaby hopped into the couple’s driveway and up to their back door.

Dallas Animal Services officers eventually caught the marsupial in the couple’s backyard. The animal was identified as Muggsy and picked up by his owner.

Officials didn’t release the owner’s name or how the wallaby escaped. The agency said the wallaby is kept on a country ranch.

Wallabies are native to Australia and surrounding islands and are a close relative of the kangaroo.

