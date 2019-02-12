202
Home » Trending Now » Man who dumped tuna…

Man who dumped tuna in woods pleads guilty, gets probation

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 10:10 am 02/12/2019 10:10am
Share

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man authorities say caught a tuna out of season and then dumped the headless, 400-pound carcass in the woods has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to related charges.

The Salem News reports that Harold Wentworth, of Gloucester, pleaded guilty on Monday to littering from a vehicle, improper disposal of waste and driving after license suspension. He was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

During the hearing, Wentworth’s attorney disclosed that federal fisheries regulators have already fined his client $15,000.

The bluefin tuna worth an estimated $10,000 was found in the woods of Gloucester in October 2017. A tow truck was needed to haul it out of the trees.

Prosecutors say as a commercial fisherman, Wentworth knew the rules.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500