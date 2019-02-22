202
German police say dead cow kicked slaughterhouse worker

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 11:08 am 02/22/2019 11:08am
BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say a slaughterhouse worker suffered serious injuries after being kicked in the face by a dead cow.

In a statement, police said the cow was “killed according to regulations” early Thursday at an abattoir in Aalen, and hung from a meat hook for further processing.

Police said the carcass then kicked the man in the face, apparently due to a nerve impulse that experts say isn’t uncommon.

The 41-year-old worker was hospitalized.

