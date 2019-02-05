College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college student says she found a man in her closet wearing her clothes. Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn told news outlets the unidentified student at the University of…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college student says she found a man in her closet wearing her clothes.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn told news outlets the unidentified student at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro came home at lunch Saturday and heard a noise in her closet in her off-campus apartment.

The student opened the closet door to find the man sitting on the floor in her clothing with a bag full of clothes, shoes and socks. She said she talked to the man for about 10 minutes and texted photos to her boyfriend, who arrived and asked the man to leave.

Glenn said the man wasn’t violent and doesn’t believe he and the student know one another.

Police charged 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

___

Information from: WFMY-TV, http://www.wfmynews2.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.