Camels found wandering in Arizona yard are back home

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 6:46 pm 02/12/2019 06:46pm
In this image provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Office, two camels sit on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in Sahuarita, Ariz. Deputies were called to a residence in the town of Sahuarita around 7 p.m. Monday and found the camels roaming a front yard. They have since been returned home. (Pima County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (AP) — Two camels in southern Arizona are back home after going for an impromptu trek in the desert.

Pima County sheriff’s officials said authorities Tuesday found the owners of the runaway camels.

Deputies were called to a residence in the town of Sahuarita on Monday night and found the camels roaming a front yard. They were able to corral the animals away from the property.

Deputies say it’s not unusual to get calls from time to time about livestock on the loose.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

