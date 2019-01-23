202
Parrot rescued after nearly 3 nights in storm drain

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 6:55 am 01/23/2019 06:55am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An African Grey parrot is home after being trapped for nearly three nights in a storm drain in Los Angeles.

Arturo Vasquez tells KABC-TV he turned to YouTube parrot advocate Marlene Mc’Cohen when no one would help him try to free his 10-year-old parrot Milly.

Mc’Cohen says she rounded up a group of volunteers, who improvised using cameras, piping and remote control vehicles. At one point, the parrot got spooked. But they eventually coaxed Milly out of the drain.

Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/

