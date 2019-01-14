Michael Flynn, Sean Spicer become neighbors in Rhode Island

202.5
By The Associated Press January 14, 2019
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has bought a house in Rhode Island, and his new neighbor is a familiar face from their days together in the Trump administration: former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Newport Daily News, citing public records, reported that the sale closed Jan. 2, and Spicer paid $795,000 for the 1,800-square-foot Middletown home, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Representatives for Spicer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The house is across the street and three doors down from Flynn’s home, in a neighborhood that’s a short walk to the beach.

Flynn is awaiting sentencing on his guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

Spicer grew up in nearby Barrington.

