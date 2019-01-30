202
Man pleads guilty to forging museum artifact

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 6:10 am 01/30/2019 06:10am
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to forging an artifact that ended up in a Connecticut museum.

Harold Gordon faces up to 20 years in prison after entering his plea Tuesday to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say the 69-year-old turned a plain writing desk into the “Bingham Family Civil War Memorial Secretary” and sold it to an antiques dealer for $64,500.

The piece was said to be a gift given to a Civil War veteran in honor of his brother who was killed in the Battle of Antietam.

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art purchased the piece at a New York antiques show in 2015.

Gordon says he sold the piece because he needed the money.

The museum said it has been offered a full refund.

