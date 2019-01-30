202
‘It’s too cold!’ Mr. Hot Dog says no school in South Dakota

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 1:26 pm 01/30/2019 01:26pm
This image made from a video on the Parker School District's Facebook page shows a video of a talking hot dog announcing school closure due to the extreme cold weather in the South Dakota school district. The video posted to the Parker School District's Facebook page says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and that school will be closed Wednesday. (Courtesy of Parker School District Superintendent Donavan DeBoer via AP)

PARKER, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota school district is using a talking hot dog to announce closures due to the extreme cold .

In a video posted to the Parker School District’s Facebook page, Mr. Hot Dog says: “I’m a hot dog! I need some heat! I’m not a cold dog! … You cannot have school! It’s too cold outside.”

Mr. Hot Dog — complete with eyes, teeth, a bun and mustard — says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and that school will be closed Wednesday. Mr. Hot Dog suggested students can instead watch Netflix or bake a cake, but “No Fortnite !”

DeBoer told the Argus Leader that he created the video using Snapchat.

