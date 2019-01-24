Humane Society rescues 84 cockatiels from apartment

202
By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 6:42 am 01/24/2019 06:42am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Humane Society has rescued 84 cockatiels from an apartment.

The society posted on Twitter that officers were called to the apartment in the Rancho Bernardo section on Wednesday morning and found most of the birds flying freely in “unsanitary conditions.”

Sgt. Laurel Monreal says it is “extremely sad” to see animals living like this.

The birds were placed in boxes and taken for medical evaluations. They’ll be quarantined while officials check for diseases.

Police are investigating the man who lives in the apartment.

