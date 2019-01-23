202
Police capture pair of runaway emus in coastal Texas

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 11:42 am 01/23/2019 11:42am
In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, photo Dr. Richard Henderson, a veterinarian with Galveston Veterinary Clinic, checks over one of two emus caught by animal control officers at Parker Elementary School in Galveston, Texas. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Police in coastal Texas have captured a pair of runaway emus that had been on the lam for a day after escaping from their owner’s backyard.

Emus aren’t permitted in Galveston, but police say a man recently brought the large, flightless birds to the island after the death of his mother. She’d owned them at her home near Houston.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the emus escaped their new owner’s backyard sometime Monday. Police recaptured the birds near an elementary school Tuesday morning.

Officials say the birds’ owner didn’t realize Galveston had a ban on emus and that he’s working with authorities to find an off-island home for them.

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com

