Commuter’s ‘delay scarf’ bought by German train company

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 11:14 am 01/17/2019 11:14am
In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2019 photo a Deutsche Bahn ICE high speed train is pictured in Munich, Germany. Less than three quarters of Deutsche Bahn’s long-distance trains arrived on time last year. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest rail company, under fire for its unpunctual service, is trying to mollify one disgruntled commuter by buying her “delay scarf.”

Deutsche Bahn, which on Thursday announced plans to hire 22,000 more staff, bought the hand-made scarf in an online auction for 7,550 euros ($8,600). The money is being donated to a charity for the homeless.

According to her daughter, Sara Weber, the Munich commuter had knitted the grey, pink and red scarf last year, with each color reflecting the amount of time her journey had been delayed. Weber’s social media post about the scarf drew widespread attention this month, reflecting Deutsche Bahn customers’ frustration at the company’s persistent delays.

Less than three quarters of Deutsche Bahn’s long-distance trains arrived on time last year, debunking cultural assumptions about German punctuality.

