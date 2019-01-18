202
Another ice disk grabs attention in Maine

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 11:44 am 01/18/2019 11:44am
This Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 provided by David Loome shows an ice disk that’s about 30 or 40 feet across at Baxter State Park in Millinocket, Maine. It's smaller than the ice disk measuring about 100 yards across formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook and garnered media attention around the word. (Courtesy David Loome via AP)

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — The massive ice disk that formed on a Maine river has a baby brother.

Officials at Baxter State Park in northern Maine shared a photo of an ice disk that’s about 30 or 40 feet wide, located in wilderness more than 200 miles north of much larger disk that formed in Westbrook.

Ranger Dave Loome said the perfect circle of ice stood out Wednesday when he cruised by Nesowdnehunk (Neh-SOUD’-nuh-hunk) Stream on a snowmobile. He snapped a photo that went viral.

The first ice disk, about 100 yards wide, attracted international attention after it was spotted in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook.

Crowds were mesmerized as the naturally occurring disk spun slowly in Westbrook. It stopped once but a paddle-boarder managed to get it going again.

This story has been corrected to identify the ranger’s last name as Loome, not Loomed.

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
