202.5
Home » Trending Now » Truck crashes through home,…

Truck crashes through home, misses sleeping woman

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 5:42 am 12/14/2018 05:42am
Share

TEMPLETON, Mass. (AP) — A pickup truck has smashed through a home in Massachusetts, barely missing a woman who was asleep on her couch.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Templeton.

Tracy Samuels, who was sleeping on the couch, says she heard a loud bang, woke up and said, “Why is there a truck in my living room?”

The truck destroyed the family’s Christmas tree and their gifts, but no one was injured in the crash.

Tracy Samuels’ husband, Jason, says the items they lost are replaceable. But he says he and his wife have been together for 27 years, and he can’t replace her.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges have been filed.

The home has been temporarily condemned.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500