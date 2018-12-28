202.5
Home » Trending Now » Mississippi man orders wife…

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 4:19 pm 12/28/2018 04:19pm
Share

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man says he ordered his wife a $2,000 diamond bracelet for Christmas and was shocked see 48 of the bracelets when he opened the box.

WATN-TV reports Olive Branch Alderman Dale Dickerson ordered the bracelet from a company called Jewelry Unlimited that’s based in Atlanta.

When Dale received his shipment, there were dozens of bracelets in the box but no paperwork.

Dale called the company after catching his breath. He says the manager sounded panicked but Dale sent the extra bracelets back.

The manager thanked him for his honesty in an email and the company sent a pair of diamond earrings as a thank-you for returning the bracelets.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Fashion News Funny & Weird News Life & Style Living News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500