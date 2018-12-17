202.5
Hulking hog captured near school bus stop in Florida

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 8:39 pm 12/17/2018 08:39pm
PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — A hefty hog has been captured near a school bus stop in Florida.

Florida Today reports the nearly 400-pound (181-kilogram) hog was captured over the weekend by a team of dogs and trappers in Palm Bay.

Melbourne wildlife trapper James Dean received a call reporting “a very large boar hog” that was tearing up sod around a playground. Police helped block traffic Saturday morning while Dean, four hunting dogs and four men converged on the scene.

Dean says the trained canines sniffed out and zeroed in on the colossal hog within minutes. The men captured and tied up the swine before lugging it into a cage. Dean says the hog was euthanized.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says wild hogs can reach 150 pounds (68 kilograms) or heavier.

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com

